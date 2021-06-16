Local pool open for summer season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With many area pools having to close again this season because of a lifeguard shortage, one local pool opened to the public and is ready to get back to a normal summer season.
The Historic Black Knight Pool in Beckley has three lifeguards, a pool full of water, and gates open for residents to enjoy.
“Swimming is always good. I teach swim lessons, as well. I think that is a de-stressor. I love to see the kids play,” Katelyn Meadows, Historic Black Knight Pool Lifeguard, explained.
Meadows said the Black Knight Pool can accommodate 125 when two lifeguards are on duty, but attendance this year is pretty light so far. She hopes with the nicer summer weather, people will start to enjoy the open pool.
