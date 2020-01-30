Liquor stores prepare for the Big Game

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Huffington Post, Americans drink 325.5 million gallons of beer on the Sunday of the Big Game. Local liquor stores had to stock up on the area’s favorites to keep up.

Corey Sizemore is the manager for Godfather Liquor. He said he is preparing for a rush.

“We order a little bit extra beer, just to be prepared but it’s mostly the major brands we like to stock up on. Just make sure you have enough beer,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore said this year they are preparing for more craft beer and hard seltzer sales.