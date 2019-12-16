Local animal shelter employee explains why pets aren’t presents

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for the best gift for the animal lover in your life, local shelters ask that it is not a puppy or kitten.

Shelters see an increase in pet surrenders during the months after the holiday season. A reason may be that the new owner did not build a relationship with the animal, because they did not choose it. Some sources said the financial responsibility of a pet is not considered when giving the animal to the owner.

Jessica Stegamier is an employee at Raleigh County Humane Society and has seen first hand pets being surrendered.

“Pets aren’t presents. Anytime of the year, I want people to adopt, but I want people to adopt knowing that they are going to stay in the family and not give them as presents because a puppy adopted today has a very high chance of being in a shelter come January, February,” Stegamier said.

If you are committed to giving a pet as a gift, you may want to consider letting the person in on the decision.