Local animal shelter holding ugly sweater fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The community is still working on raising money for the Raleigh County Humane Society.

The Mad Hatter Club in Beckley is having an ugly sweater party on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. The party starts at 7 p.m . There will be free lasagna and Tito’s drink specials. If you really want to get in to the Christmas spirit, bring a wrapped gift valued at $25 for the Santa gift exchange.

Jessica Stegemier, a Raleigh County Humane Society employee, said this event is a fun way to support the local animal shelter.

“The owner is wonderful and is having a fundraiser for the Raleigh County Humane Society/Christmas sweater party. So come with your ugliest sweater,” Stegemier said.

There will be no cover charge for the event, but you must be 21 or older and have a valid ID

