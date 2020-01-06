Local authorities say, ‘be prepared, report suspicious activity’ following national terrorism advisory

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a National Terrorism Advisory bulletin describing current developments or general trends regarding threats of terrorism. The bulletin was released two days after the U.S. killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Mike Honaker, said these bulletins help make everywhere aware of their surroundings.

“These bulletins are put out to make people aware that we need to be more alert than normal and heighten our awareness,” Honaker said.

One of the concerns in the bulletin is cell groups of home-grown terrorists in the U.S. because they could be anywhere, even small communities like ours. This means people are encouraged to observe and report suspicious activity. Honaker said 911 centers are prepared to receive those reports, and know what to do with them. This requires information sharing between local, state, and federal law enforcement.

“…And to work together to address reports that come in of suspicious activity and also to be more prepared. As best prepared as we can be to respond to any incident or event that could occur,” said Honaker.

Honaker said cyber disruptions are a great concern; whether you live in a metropolitan or rural area, you should take steps to prepare yourself.

“We have to think about what would we do if my cell phone does not work or I don’t have access to the internet. Are people prepared for power outages and things like that that could be a peripheral issue to a cyber attack,” Honaker explained.

Honaker said the most efficient way for people to report suspicious activity is to contact local law enforcement.

The bulletin will expire on or before January 18, 2020.

For more information follow this link: https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-january-4-2020