Local brewery holds craft market

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayetteville community members gathered at a local brewery on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Freefolk held their first annual Winter Maker’s Market. People enjoyed some craft beer and shopped around at the local craft artist booths. This was a part of the Fayetteville Gingerbread Festival.

Owner Jami Lester said he held this event as a way for people to come together while staying safe.

“It’s all local artists and crafters. We are also introducing a few things here at the brewery to tie in what we do here which is a lot of handmade, crafted stuff. Craft beer and crafted things,” Lester said.

The festival also included a gingerbread house contest. Businesses decorated their store fronts in Fayetteville and people were able to shop around as well.