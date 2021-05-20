Local business owner discusses decision to let vaccinated customers remove masks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice announced businesses can make their own decisions about vaccinated West Virginians and masks. Some businesses are still asking customers to mask up, but some are changing their guidelines.

“We honored that decision,” said Kevin Traube.

Traube is the owner of Chocolate Moose, Mountain State Miniature Golf, and Outside-In Climbing Gym in Beckley. He made the decision to ease restrictions in his business and vaccinated customers can remove their masks.

“It feels good to be at this stage. So, we want to really acknowledge the progress we made as a community to get our vaccinations and to get through this part of the pandemic that we have,” Traube explained.

A sign on the front door still asks unvaccinated customers continue to mask up. Traube also asked his employees to continue wearing their masks, no matter their vaccination status.

“So that everyone can feel confident that we have their best interest at heart,” Traube said.

Traube recognized some people may not wear masks, even if they are not vaccinated, but he feels confident in his guidelines and cleaning procedures. He believes he can still protect his employees and his customers.

“We’ve tried to do everything we can so that the protocols are in place. If you come in, you don’t have to do anything more than what you would have normally done,” Traube said.

This change will last until June 20, 2021. After that date, the Governor announced both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can let down their masks.