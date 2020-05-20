Local businesses prepare for rafting season

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Last week, Governor Justice announced rafting companies are allowed to reopen beginning Thursday, May 21, 2020.

While people get ready to hit the water, surrounding local businesses prepare for people visiting the area for rafting season. Richard Meadows owns the Quality Inn New River Gorge in Fayetteville. He said they are preparing to take on new business as people find a place to stay overnight.

“We’ll do a better job of sanitizing and making sure we go through all the rooms and giving the customers a much better perception of how we’re going with taking care of their safety needs going forward,” Meadows said.

While hotels are working to keep rooms clean, restaurants are preparing to safely proved more people with food. Lewis Rhinehart, owner of the Secret Sandwich Society, said employees are wearing masks and gloves as they work with customers. He said they are only providing curbside takeout to people to eliminate anyone coming in to the building.

“We have lots of to-go, like cans of soda, bottles of soda, canned beer, bottled beer, growlers, anything that is suitable for takeout,” Rhinehart said.

That way people have a clean place to stay and a clean place to grab some food in-between their trip out on to the water. Meadows said he is glad to see such a staple to the area make a comeback after COVID-19 concerns shut down rafting companies for a while.

“We’re ready to get back to work. I think that Fayetteville definitely is a natural outdoor playground. We hope to see more people come by,” Meadows said.