Local car dealership receives award for third year in a row

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local car dealership brings home an award for the third year in a row!

The Beckley Auto Mall won this year’s General Motors Award for Top Volume Buick and GMC Dealer in the state of West Virginia. The dealership sold more than 700 GMC and Buicks in this last year.

General Manager Rick Lewis said they could not have won this award without their community.

“We try and strive to do things in our community and it shows. People come and they trust us to buy that new vehicle here from Beckley Auto Mall,” Lewis said.

Lewis said this last year was extremely difficult for his employees and his customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why he said he is even more grateful to be honored with this award.