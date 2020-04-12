Local church celebrates Easter with drive-thru service

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Churches still celebrated the Easter holiday, while keeping everyone safe.

The Family Worship Center in Beckley held a drive thru Easter Sunday service. They kept cars six feet apart and everyone was asked to remain in their cars. An Easter bunny handed out sanitized Easter baskets to kids.

Luke Hodges is the lead pastor at the church.

“Today, there is a lot of hope in the fact that, not only did Christ rise for us, but we believe this world is coming past this coronavirus and we’re offering hope today as we celebrate our risen king,” said Hodges.

For anyone who could not attend the drive in service, they streamed the service online.