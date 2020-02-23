Local church honors Woodrow Wilson Girls basketball team

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People filled the stands at Heart of God ministries in Beckley, singing and clapping along to the soulful songs, like they do every Sunday. But Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 wasn’t a normal service.

Bishop Fred Simms invited the Woodrow Wilson High School Girl’s basketball team and coaches to this week’s worship.

“After all the negative publicity that’s been surrounding this, these are players, and we wanted to do something to lift our kids up, to show our appreciation and to show our coaches we are praying for them and they have our support,” Simms explained.

After a recent incident at a game against Greenbriar East, the church wanted to shed positive light on the girls, and ask god to support them through this experience.

The girls on the team were referred to as thugs by Governor Jim Justice the night of the game. Mayor Rob Rappold spoke to the congregation, assuring them these players represent Beckley in the best way.

“Beckley has a history of being good sports. The athletes are of good character. And to be slammed like they were slammed, it’s unfair,” Rappold said.

The church showed a video montage of the team, and presented them with a plaque, to show their appreciation. After they were honored, the team received a standing ovation from members of the church.

Brian Nabors is the head coach of the team and felt honored that the church would do this for his team.

“The feeling is indescribable. I’m just not able to describe it in words. It’s just heartfelt. Just to see the community and this church to recognize these young ladies for doing something good,” Nabors said.