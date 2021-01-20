Local church pastor raises money to help feed homeless

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local church pastor is raising money for a food truck.

Pastor Ballard Johnson with Ebenezer Baptist Church wants to raise money to help the hungry. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, he helps a group pass out food to the homeless and the hungry. They usually do this in the gazebo in Shoemaker Square in Beckley; however, the weather can make their hand out very difficult.

“How long can they continue to work out there in the elements and not get sick? Why don’t we do something about it,” Johnson said.

Johnson wants to purchase a food truck so that the weather does not stop them from helping those in need. If you would like to donate, visit their Facebook fundraiser or send a check to their church Ebenezer Baptist Church, 770 S Fayette St, Beckley, WV 25801. Johnson asked people to write “food truck” in the memo.