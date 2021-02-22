Local church starts community outreach program

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — One local church kicked-off their community outreach initiative.

Gracepointe Fellowship Church on Harper Road held its first event as a part of its Gracepointe Lighthouse Outreach Program. The church and Mountaineer Foodbank gave out food on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 from 1 p.m. 3 p.m. They will do this at the same time every other Monday.

Timothy Brown is the Pastor of Gracepointe Church.

“That’s the call of the church is to reach out to the community and take care of those in need, help the poor and the widows. This is just an extension as what we do as a church,” Brown said.

They also opened a quarter store where everything is 25 cents. The store is open every Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are looking for gently used clothing and housing goods for donations to the store.