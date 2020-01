BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Marquee Cinemas wants to make movies enjoyable for everyone.

The movie theater holds Sensory Saturdays every second Saturday of the month. Movies featured have less bright lights, and lower volume. It’s a great day out for families with small children, or anyone who needs accommodations.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 will be Spies in the Skies at 11 a.m.