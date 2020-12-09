Local college weighs in on federal loan deferment

BLUEFIELD, WVA (WVNS) — Southern West Virginia is home to numerous colleges, private and public, and with the announcement of an extension to the federal student loan deferment, what does it mean for those paying?

Cary Wright, the Director of Financial Aid at Bluefield College, said it means students do not have to pay their loans for a little while longer.

“Deferment means that the loans that you owe are placed on hold so that you’re not required to make payments in that time frame,” Wright explained.

In March 2020, the federal government gave the country a student loan deferment through December 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the country still reeling from the devastation caused by the pandemic, the government stepped in again. This time with an extension.

“The deferment has been extended. It looks like it’s officially extended until January. So students who are in deferment now will have another month for their deferment. So they won’t need to pay back their loans until February,” said Wright.

If payments are not made once the deferment has ended, you could find yourself in a sticky situation. Wright said a loan servicer will contact the individual to make repayment. If that is unsuccessful, the individual could go into a delinquent status. If repayment is still not made after a delinquent status, the individual will go into default on the loan. Wright said this could lower your credit score and prevent you from receiving further federal help.

Wright said those currently enrolled at Bluefield College will not be subject to loan payments; however, those students graduating spring 2021 and Bluefield Alumni will be required to start making payments again February 2021.