Local doctor creates program that focuses on mental health issues during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic brought on anxiety and depression to many people in the community.

Dr. Ayne Amjad wanted to create a resource for people struggling with their mental health. Infinity Project is her new program that reaches out to the community. She and her team go live on Facebook daily during lunch and offer answers to people’s questions about COVID-19.

“There are still things that are lingering on that I think are being overlooked, as we start opening businesses. People are still having issues, people are still afraid to go out actually,” Amjad said.

They will soon start group Zoom meetings to help people with cope with these feelings.