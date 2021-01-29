Local doctor explains COVID-19 variants

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a difficult task for health officials across the world. Now, they are faced with another obstacle.

A new COVID-19 variant was detected in the UK and in South Africa, and made its way into multiple states. Dr. Zonaira Gul, the infectious disease specialist at BARH, predicted this may happen.

“The virus wants to survive. The more medicines we use to treat the virus, the vaccinations we have, it puts stress on the virus and the virus tries to change its gene in order to survive,” said Gul.

The bad news? Gul said it is highly contagious.

“It’s transmission or infectivity is 30 to 70 percent higher than the COVID-19 virus we already have since last year. So, since it’s easily transmittable from one person to another, so the risk of infectivity is higher,” Gul explained.

The good news is doctors said the symptoms of the newly mutated virus do not seem to be more severe. Through their research, the vaccine that is being distributed will protect against the variants.

“But so far, through the little data we have, it shows that the vaccine should still be effective,” Gul said.

Gayle Ballard, a Fayette County resident, said she will put her faith in health official’s hands to handle the variants.

“Because I think the doctors that have done the research on this, with what we’re getting, I think they’ll cover it,” Ballard said.

Doctors said masks and social distancing are still the best defense against all COVID-19 mutations.