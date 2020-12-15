Local drug recovery programs receive CARES act funding

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two local drug programs will receive funding to help more people in the county.

The Raleigh County Commission voted to give more than $12,000 each to Brian’s safe house and Sparrow’s nest. This money was the last of CARES act funding the county had.

Co-founder of these organizations, Leon Brush, said he is so thankful the commission recognized this need.

“It’s been a very hard year. Especially for those Raleigh County residents who have been suffering under a substance abuse disorder. And we are here to try and help them, to encourage them, to feed them, and to help them have hope,” Brush said.

Brush said the money will go to the living expenses of the people in their program. Sparrow’s Nest is a female drug recovery program and Brian’s safe house helps males in the community.