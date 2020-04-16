Local facilities providing mental health help for those struggling during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 can bring overwhelming stress and even different forms of depression. The West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association is located in Charleston, West Virginia and serves all 55 counties to provide behavioral help. Their website can be found here.

Another place to turn to for help is FMRS, which serves Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Monroe Counties. FMRS is open throughout the pandemic, but is also following different guidelines. Professionals are available to help people cope with the stress from the pandemic. Visit their website here for the most up-to-date information and for finding the practice closest to you.