Local family welcomes new addition

Top Stories for Nov. 20, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Five years ago, the Goodwin family knew they were missing something. Stephanie and Matthew Goodwin decided to look into fostering. They knew it would change their life, but they never expected it would change their family of four to a family of five.

“Just one night I said, I think we need to talk. I have to talk to you about something. And it just steam rolled from there,” said Stephanie.

Gage showed up in their lives with a smile on his face. He has a neurological disorder that causes him to be nonverbal and have poor oral and muscle control. The Goodwins knew, after a year and a half of being Gage’s foster parents, that it was time to officially welcome him into the family.

“He kind of grew on us,” Matthew said.

On Wednesday, November 20, the Goodwin family anxiously waited for a judge to decide their family’s fate.

“He will become part of our family. He already is, but it will be official,” said Stephanie.

After both Stephanie and Matthew’s testimonies, and a few short minutes, Gage was officially named Gage Goodwin.

“There are no words. I’m ecstatic. It’s an emotional moment. He’s ours,” said Stephanie.

“Very happy. It’s like mission accomplished,” Matthew said.

The missing piece they never knew they needed. The Goodwin family let 59 News in on their adoption journey in honor of November being National Adoption Awareness Month.

