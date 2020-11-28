Local farmer sells Christmas trees in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fresh cut tree but don’t want to cut it yourself, David Absher has the perfect tree for you.

David Absher owns Absher Tree Farm with his wife. He grows Christmas trees every year and sells them in front of Raleigh Mall.

On Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, he started selling all different types of trees. Absher explained it takes 10 years to grow an average size tree before it is ready.

“I think I’m the only grower here in Raleigh County that has big trees for sale,” Absher said. “We have trees 12, 13, maybe 15 feet tall.”

Absher will be in front of Raleigh Mall every day from about 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Dec. 20.