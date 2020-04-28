Local feed store sees steady business amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Lacy Thomas, the Co-Owner of Feed Store in Fairlea, Greenbrier County has seen steady business over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes it is because people are worried about where their next meal will come from, and what they can afford.

“We’ve sold pretty much out of packet seed. We have reordered, restocked, we are selling rapidly with our current situation and economic situation,” Thomas said.

Thomas said they pride themselves on the seeds they sell and their quality. Just two weeks ago, their business already sold more seed than they did last season. This is partially because people are worried about the scarcity they see in the produce section of the grocery store.

“People are very concerned of eating. If we can’t eat, what happens? You go to the grocery store and it’s not there,” Thomas said.

Many worried Americans have to choose between food and seed. They have to make the big decision of which is going to keep their families fuller longer.

“People do not have the money to spend. They have to decide between food or seed; seed I have to get it now to have food later, but they are looking for immediate food now,” Thomas said.

Feed Store will continue to do their part as an essential businesses and help as many people as they can. They are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.