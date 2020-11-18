Local food pantry prepares for holiday season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission continues to do their part in helping the community, but because of the pandemic, a lot of things will look different this year.

Director of Five Loaves Two Fishes, Linda McKinney, said she never doubted this year would be different than most and has been making plans since March.

“When Covid hit we couldn’t have that mass gathering, so what we decided to do is meet the individuals as they come in the parking lot in their vehicle. Everyone now is masked up because now we’ve got new restrictions,” said McKinney.

Along with the usual buggy of food, McKinney put in an extra “holiday bag.” This year’s bag has all the Thanksgiving fixing, including a ham.

McKinney said she pinched pennies all year to make the holidays memorable for those less fortunate.

She said she doesn’t have a plan for Christmas yet but she knows whatever it is, she’ll be helping those less fortunate.