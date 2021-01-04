Local girl scout troop donates to program which feeds children

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local girl scout troops gave back to their community.

As a part of their winter giving challenge, girl scouts in the area are using the money from cookie sales to give to local non-profits. Each troop challenges the next to donate to their favorite charity.

Monday, Jan, 4, 2021 Troop 51264 donated food to the organization One Voice. The food will be given to children in the area as part of their food for angels program.

Angel Brandstetter is the 51264 troop leader.

“We’ve donated to their food for angels program several times, as well as their blessing box out front. It’s a wonderful organization that helps a lot of people,” Brandstetter said,

Melonie Terry is the Program Director at One Voice.

“Sometimes it’s possible to get a hot meal at school but over the weekend, sometimes that doesn’t happen for kids. So, we are glad to be in partnership with this troop,” Terry explained.

Troop 51264 challenged the next troop Monday to donate to their favorite charity. Other troops donated to the humane society, and the blessing boxes in Beckley.