Local Girl Scouts help those working on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With a stay at home order in place, Girl Scouts can no longer have cookie booths. That means they have a surplus of cookies they still need to sell, which is exactly what Girl Scout Troops in Greenbrier County are doing.

Troops leaders and scout members from Greenbrier County came together and decided to sell their cookies online to community members. They also deliver them to local first responders, like fire departments and hospitals.

“We’ve been reaching out to people in our neighborhood, through Facebook, our friends, our neighbors reaching out to different businesses, who would like to give us some money to donate these cookies to the workers on the front lines and we are having great success I am real thrilled,” Eastern Greenbrier Service Administration and Troop Leader, Emily Shirey said.

Shirey’s troop, along with others, started this event on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and already delivered three cases of cookies to those working on the front lines in Greenrbier County.