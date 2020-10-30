Local gym employees dress up for Halloween

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A gym in Beckley proves you can get a good workout in while embracing the Halloween spirit!

The Physical Therapists at Body Works dressed up as Alice in Wonderland characters Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Owner Mick Bates was the Mad Hatter, and of course there was Alice, TweedleDee and TweedleDum, the Cheshire cat, and the White rabbit.

“So, it’s been a bit of a wild world so we thought Alice in Wonderland and the looking glass would be appropriate. It’s become something we do every year. We got a lot of elderly patient that maybe don’t get too many trick or treaters, we have members who don’t. We have a good time and it’s a fun thing to do and it’s good to have a tradition,” Bates said.

Every year they pick a different theme for Halloween.