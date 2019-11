BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local hair salon wants to give back to our veterans. Get Faded and Dye in Beckley is offering free haircuts to military veterans.

On Monday, November 11, service men and women can make an appointment with the salon or walk-in to get their free new do!

Stacy Conkley is the owner of the salon. She said she enjoys doing this every year.

“Well, they did a lot for our country so I think that’s the least I can do is give them a haircut,” Conkley said.