Local high school will honor veterans with ceremony

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier East High School is holding its annual veterans ceremony.

All veterans are invited to attend so students can honor them for their service. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 7.

Sgt. Lefty Smith is the high school’s Junior ROTC instructor. He hopes this event will mean something to the students.

“The biggest thing I would like the students to take away from this is recognition that the freedoms that they have, and tend to take for granted, someone else has made sacrifices so they can have them,” Smith explained.

If you are a veteran and would still like to attend, Sgt. Smith asks that you arrive around 9 a.m.

