Local hospital teams up with other agencies for regional vaccination clinic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Older residents in Raleigh County had another opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Beckley Applachian Regional Hospital teamed up with multiple other agencies to hold another regional vaccination clinic. The clinic continues to be for people 65 and older.

BARH CEO Rocco Massey said the teamwork of the different agencies is what makes it possible for them to give out so many vaccines.

“We’re making history today. We are going to deliver 500 vaccinations to the people of Southern West Virginia by coming together. This is the way we do it in Southern West Virginia. This is the way we do it in Raleigh County,” Massey said.

The clinic was held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center and it was by appointment only. People who got their first dose Friday are already scheduled for their second dose.