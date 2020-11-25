Local man shares his experience with Epilepsy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — November is National Epilepsy Awareness month. Epilepsy is a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures.

59 News spoke with Michael Mann who was diagnosed with the disorder when he was 29-years-old.

Mann originally found out he had the disorder after having a seizure while driving, which led to an accident. He had two surgeries, one that removed part of his brain and another, doctors installed a nerve stimulator.

“I can’t drive, but other than that I don’t let it affect my life. You can’t let it affect your life because you have to keep pushing,” Mann said.

For more information on Epilepsy Disorder, you can visit www.epilepsy.com.

