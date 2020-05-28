Local Mexican restaurant will open second location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — El Bandido, a popular Mexican restaurant in Oak Hill, will soon open a new location in Beckley. The five brothers who own the restaurant, including Julian Ayala, recently bought the old Peking Hibachi Restaurant building. With buzzing Beckley traffic near by and plenty of parking, they are excited to open up the new spot.

“The building itself, I just feel like the traffic flow and just every little thing around it, all the businesses that come out and support, I think it’s going to be a really good location for us,” Ayala said.

Construction will begin soon and they hope to start serving customers sometime in August of 2020.

“Putting tile down on the inside, a bar will be included, an outside patio. Just a lot of little details that will make a big difference for us,” Ayala said.

The owners recognize it may be difficult to expand their business during a pandemic, but this was an opportunity they could not pass up.

“I feel like you don’t always get opportunities like this, so when you do you just have to take it, work hard and hope for the best,” Ayala said.

Whether a customer walks through their doors in Oak Hill, or the doors of their new location, Ayala said they hope everyone has the same experience.

“Hopefully we can continue to give good service, consistent food, and just hopefully keep all of our customers happy and enjoying our experience when they dine in with us,” Ayala said.