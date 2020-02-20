Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Local middle school students learn about voting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories February 20th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories February 20th"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local middle schoolers are learning how to vote a little early.

Beckley Stratton Middle School held a presentation on voting registration. Students learned how the polling machines worked, with tops like ice cream and sports cars. The goal was to tie the event into Black History Month, and show how important it is that everyone has the equal right to vote.

Tammy Richardson, a deputy county clerk with Raleigh County, held the presentation.

“It’s neat to get the kids started thinking about different things and letting them pay attention to what’s going on in their community, so when they do get up there, it’s not a shock to their system,” Richardson said.

All sixth through eighth graders got the chance to try out the polling machines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"

Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County"

Local middle school students learn about voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local middle school students learn about voting"

Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV"

WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor"

Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass"

Par 59

More Par59

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News