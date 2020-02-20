Local middle school students learn about voting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local middle schoolers are learning how to vote a little early.

Beckley Stratton Middle School held a presentation on voting registration. Students learned how the polling machines worked, with tops like ice cream and sports cars. The goal was to tie the event into Black History Month, and show how important it is that everyone has the equal right to vote.

Tammy Richardson, a deputy county clerk with Raleigh County, held the presentation.

“It’s neat to get the kids started thinking about different things and letting them pay attention to what’s going on in their community, so when they do get up there, it’s not a shock to their system,” Richardson said.

All sixth through eighth graders got the chance to try out the polling machines.