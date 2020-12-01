Local organization aims to improve entry ways to City of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One organization aims to upgrade the entryways into the city of Beckley.

Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini asked the county commission for help in installing light poles around the six different gateways into the city.

Rottellini said they want to make the entryways more inviting to visitors and potential residents.

“Each of our gateways that lead in to Beckley are really important to our community because it’s the travelers, business folks and prospective future residents, it’s their first impression of Beckley,” Rottellini said.

The theme of each gateway is ‘our mountains are calling.’ They asked the commission to provide the power for all light poles. The commission still has discuss and vote on it.