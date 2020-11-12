Local organization holds annual food drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Throughout the month of November, the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living is having its annual food drive.

All of the food collected will go to Carpenters Corner and Salt Life Outreach. All of the bulk items, such as big cans of soups and vegetables, will go to Carpenters Corner, while the smaller canned goods will go to Salt Life Outreach.

Kelly Elkins, the Community Resource Facilitator at Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, said she excited to hold this event and give back to the community.

“We just want to help the community by raising food and gathering food items for those in need and we will be donating them in the month of December,” Elkins said

Donations of nonperishable can goods and dry boxed goods can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living. It is located at 329 Prince Street in Beckley.