Local organization holds food drive for MLK Day

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — One local organization used Martin Luther King Jr. Day to collect materials for those in need.

Volunteers with Harmony for Hope held a food drive Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Founder and Executive Director, Carrie Kidd, wanted to use MLK Day as a day of service and to give back. With the COVID-19 pandemic, she said there are a lot of people in need.

“This is definitely a good time of year to just remind people that there are still a lot of families out there that have a need so this is a way to give back to them,” Kidd said.

They collected the donations at their headquarters on Main Street in Mount Hope. They plan on doing this food drive ever year on MLK Day. All donations will go to a local food bank.

