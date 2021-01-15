Local organization recognized by President-elect Joe Biden

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A local organization plans to hold a food drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and their efforts caught the attention of President-elect Joe Biden.

Harmony for Hope will hold the food drive. Founder of the organization, Carrie Kidd, entered their service to Biden’s inaugural team. She received a call their efforts will be recognized. On Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 their service day will be put on a website with thousands of other organizations.

“There was a national call out for those organizations who were giving back during Martin Luther King day. And seeing this was the 59th inauguration of President of the United States, I thought why not give our town a little bit of history,” Kidd said.

Harmony for Hope volunteers will be stationed at various locations in Oak Hill and Beckley collecting food. You can also stop by their center on Main Street in Mt. Hope from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday to donate.