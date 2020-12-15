Local organization still has money to give to small businesses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you own a small business and need some financial relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an opportunity for you.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority still has money to loan out to small businesses. The organization received $750,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The money was to support small businesses that lost revenue due to COVID-19, or had to change how they operate.

Jina Belcher is the Executive Director of the NRGRDA.

“As we continue to work through this pandemic, we’ll also be willing to work directly with those businesses to help support them financially and be as flexible as we can to make sure they stay here and continue to operate and continue to see sales and revenue come in, even if it might not be as much as they saw previously before COVID,” Belcher said.

They still have about $300,000 to give out in loans. They serve Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties. To apply for a loan or learn more information about the program, visit their website.