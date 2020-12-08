Local organization working to preserve historic Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A piece of history in Bluefield is getting a much needed makeover. The Granada Theatre was built back in the 1920s, and for decades, housed local entertainment for Mercer County.

After years of neglect, the Granada was in need of repairs. The Bluefield Preservation Society took over the building and is now making renovations to restore it to its original beauty.

Julie Hurley, Vice President of the Bluefield Preservation Society, said the committee made the decision to purchase the historic theater and remodel it. The Granada is one of few left in West Virginia. Hurley said the community was very generous.

“The $3.1 million project has been paid in full thanks to grants and donations,” said Hurley.

Hurley said bringing the Granada back will bring in so much more than just cleaning up an old building.

“It’s vitalization for this downtown area. There will be jobs, there will be enhanced quality of living for our community. I mean we’ll have culture, arts and culture events here. Movies, concerts, live events and live theater,” said Hurley.

Renovations are being done in a traditional 1920s style, the decade in which the Granada was built. Swope Construction, a local company, is handling the project. Construction is set to be completed early 2021.