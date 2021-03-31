Local organizations join together to hold Easter Egg Hunt

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Local organizations come together to hold an Easter egg hunt for their community.

Harmony for Hope, along with the Mount Hope Regional Band, Mount Hope Lions Club, Jan-Care Ambulance Company, and community members will hold an Easter egg hunt for children Saturday, April 3, 2021.

It will be at the park area in front of the Mount Hope stadium. Organizers wanted to put on a safe, socially distanced event for local kids.

Alex Berg is a member of Harmony for Hope.

“With all the separation, where schools have been out, and with Covid, we want to make sure that the community feels safe coming back together in the future,” Berg said.

All children are invited and there will be prizes. The event will begin at 12 p.m. and organizers ask families wear masks.