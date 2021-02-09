Local parent discusses obstacles during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jarrod Pugh is a father to three: a 6, 7, and 8-year-old. He and his wife both work full time jobs, so this last year was extremely difficult for them.

“It’s remarkably complicated at times. Trying to figure out work schedules, trying to figure out whether or not you’re going to have to have daycare. Whether or not you have to go to work,” Pugh said.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, and then forced students to learn remotely. That also forced parents to overcome obstacles they never thought they would have to face.

Pugh said it was tough trying to figure out child care on days his children were not in school. He and his wife both had to change their work schedules to adjust.

“The extra was daycare, or friends, or hiring someone,” Pugh explained.

On the days his wife and him would stay home with their children, they struggled to help them with their school work. Pugh joked the way he learned math when he was in school is not the same way his children are being taught.

“Your child brings you a problem and you help them with that problem and then they say okay now draw the picture, and I look at them and say what? What do you mean draw the picture? It’s math,” Pugh said.

As a parent, he worries about his children. They cannot interact with their peers at school, at church, or even in their family circle. They are becoming just as stressed as the adults going through this pandemic.

“I personally found that they have a little less patience then they typically would have. Or, they may respond a little sharper than what their personality typically is,” Pugh said.