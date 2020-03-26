Local parents react to school closure extension

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When Governor Jim Justice initially closed schools across the state, teachers and parents stepped up to make sure students stayed fed and educated. Now that schools will be closed for a few more weeks, David Price, Raleigh County School Superintendent, said they are prepared.

“We were prepared to extend it for however long he continues to keep schools closed,” Price said.

With schools closed, parents are left to take on the roll of teacher. Raleigh County provides students with educational packets, but some moms, like Jade Legg, like to switch things up

“We’ll do some workouts and maybe go back in the afternoon to do some reading, and some kind of activity like basketball or baseball,” Legg said.

The Legg family likes to stick to a routine to stay on track. Other families are doing the same; some, like Becky Pugalee, even set a start time for their temporary home school.

“We do school every morning at 9 o’clock. And my boys know at 9 o’clock, it’s time to come in and we sit down and we get ready for school,” Pugalee said.

Teachers may not be in their classrooms, but they are still doing everything they can to connect with their students at home.

“We have several hundred teachers in a training online right now to learn how to better use technology during this period of time,” Price said.

That is appreciated by the parents. Teachers at Crescent Elementary, for example, use Facebook lives and Zoom to help families at home.

“Different teachers getting on and reading different books. There’s been a lot of music on there. And now their teacher just started, Ms. Lewis, just started a thing called Zoom that they did last night for the first time and they really enjoyed it because they got to see their classmates,” Legg said.

It may be difficult homeschooling and missing out on classroom time, but these moms say it is worth it to keep everyone safe.

“My kids just miss seeing their friends and their teachers, but at the same time we understand that it is important to keep everyone safe and we want to do what we need to so everyone can be safe when we go back,” Pugalee said.