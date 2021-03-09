Local pediatrician warns against too much ‘screen time’

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With kids using more technology for school, one local pediatrician said parents need to be careful.

Dr. John Johnson with Beckley Pediatrics said the COVID-19 pandemic only increased the risks that come from too much technology exposure. This is because of virtual learning, and less opportunities for families to get out and do activities. He said too much screen time can lead to obesity and mental health problems.

“It’s always been an ongoing problem. It’s easy. Especially for little kids, screens have become their babysitters. You can get stuff done while they are on it, but it affects their development, learning, social skills, and now we’re seeing some mental health,” Johnson said.

Johnson suggested diverting your child to another activity to get them away from their screens. He said studies show taking away their screens as a punishment is not as effective.