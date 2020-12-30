Local pharmacist talks pregnancy and COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Frontline workers across West Virginia started to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, it seems we are getting closer to the vaccine being available to everyone else.

So, who should get the vaccine? Jude Ziolkowski is the Director of Pharmacy Services for Raleigh General Hospital.

“They are recommending it to everyone as long as you don’t actively have COVID-19 and you’re not currently in quarantine,” Ziolkowski said.

But what about the people who are making the choice for them and their unborn child? Ziolkowski said there is a lot of incorrect information out there about pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Some people are saying that because it’s messenger RNA, they believe that it affects your DNA. In fact, it does not. Messenger RNA has nothing to do with reconstructing your DNA,” Ziolkowski said.

Ziolkowski said people’s concerns are based on the fact the vaccine was not tested on pregnant women; however, he reminded people that is the case for almost every medication and vaccine.

“So, whenever you can’t have a certain population in a case study then you can’t exactly put the medication for that on your labels,” Ziolkowski said.

Experts do suggest the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women. Ziolkowski said it is important to consult that decision with your doctor.

“Pregnancy is not a contraindication and pregnant patients may still receive it. It should always be a conversation had between you and your physician before making that decision,” Ziolkowski explained.