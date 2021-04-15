Local pizza chain raises money for police K9s

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — If you love pizza and animals, this fundraiser is perfect for you.

Little Caesar’s is holding its annual Pizza Pizza Paws fundraiser. For the month of April, Little Caesar restaurants across West Virginia are raising money for local K9 units. Their goal is $20,000 to provide tracking devices for all police K9’s in the state.

Sabrina Donahue-Moore is the Little Caesar’s Marketing Director for the state.

“If we can provide these K9 units with tools or supplies that are going to help them protect us, find missing people, and just generally keep our community safer, then we want to support them,” Donahue-Moore said.

Sgt. Paul Blume is a K9 Officer with the Beckley Police Department.

“These collars enable us to track the dogs in the unfortunate event that a dog would happen to run off, get separated from a handler in the woods,” Blume said.

If you want to help, just ask to add a donation to your next Little Caesar’s order! Or, you can place your spare change in their jar next to the register.