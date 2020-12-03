Local plumber arrested on fraud charges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County plumber faces fraud charges.

Jerry Smales was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes. Court documents stated he owned two different plumbing companies, Mountaineer Plumbing and Beckley Plumbers. The documents also stated Smales did not have any type of contractor’s license which is required for him to do plumbing work.

Court documents also tell the stories of multiple victims who paid money to those companies for work that was not completed. Mark Morgan was one of those victims who paid Smales’ company more than $500, but said the work was never completed.

“We were told right up front that there wouldn’t be any chance that we would get any reimbursement for our money and that was fine. But I’m glad that he will, hopefully, not be doing this to other people,” Morgan said.

Smales was booked into Southern Regional Jail, but made his bail of $5,000.

Beckley Police investigated the incident.