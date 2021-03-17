Local psychologist gives tip for people afraid of needles

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people have reservations about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But for some, it is more than a reservation, it is a phobia.

Trypanophobia is an extreme fear of needles, and it is the reason some people will not get the covid-19 vaccine. Local psychologist Dr. Kristi Dumas said people with this fear should work through it with their doctor.

“We would say face your fear. That’s a great way to get to the end result that you want, which is having some protection and being a part of herd immunity, as we move forward, and hopefully away from this pandemic. But it’s never impossible,” Dumas said.

Dumas said to try concentrated breathing and meditation to help you face your fears. She also said it is important to imagine yourself getting the vaccine with a positive outcome. She said you can control how you feel and react.