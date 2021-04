FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — If you don’t feel like cooking dinner this weekend, a local pub invites you to come out and support a local organization.

We recently brought you a story about the New River Humane Society and budget issues. Now, a local restaurant wants to alleviate some of that stress. Maggie’s Pub will host a hotdog sale Saturday, April 3, 2021, and the proceeds will go to the shelter. The grilling will start at 4 p.m. and a DJ will play music at 7 p.m.