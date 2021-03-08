Local reacts to possible third stimulus check

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The house is expected to pass the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, and then it will head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.

This means Americans could see the third stimulus check in their bank accounts by the end of the week. For a lot of West Virginians, this money could really help them, especially in rural areas like McDowell County.

Frankie Lane is a disabled veteran, and Welch resident. Lane said he will use the money to pay off some debt, and help some family who live in other parts of the state.

“It helps them. It helps a lot of people get out of debt, help them pay some bills and help other people,” Lane said.