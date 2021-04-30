Local realtor explains booming housing market

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kimberly Stevenson and her husband are looking to plant roots in Raleigh County, but they said it seems impossible to buy a home.

“It’s like every time you find a house, you try not to fall in love with it because you don’t know if you’ll get it,” Stevenson said.

Local realtor Tim Berry said his clients experience the same issues. He attributed it to a rise in the number of people moving to Raleigh County.

“Some transfer here for work, some have actually left here 25 or 30 years ago and made their living, and are retired and coming back home. We have folks who are moving here from out of state,” Berry said.

Berry also said interest rates on loans are still very low due to the pandemic. He said that is why people are choosing now to buy property. He suggests his clients act fast when they see a house they want.

“If you see a home you like, don’t take a lot of time,” Berry said.

But for a couple like the Stevensons, that is not always doable.

“Being able to stop and go look at the house isn’t always the easiest thing to do,” Stevenson said.

Berry said there are more people looking to buy homes, than there are people selling homes, and even his clients who do want to sell are nervous about the market themselves.

“They’re afraid they’re not going to be able to buy a home to buy,” Berry said.