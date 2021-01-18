Local rescue squad urges residents to clear pathways of snow

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Snow could pose a threat during a medical emergency.

Sean Cantrell, the Chief of Operations with the Bluefield Rescue Squad, said when walkways are blocked, it not only makes getting to the patient harder, it slows them down as well. This is something Cantrell said could mean life or death in a medical emergency. He used an example of a patient suffering from a heart attack.

“It could be detrimental. It could be life threatening to her. Minutes are muscle when it comes to a heart attack. So the longer it takes for us to get in and out, the longer it takes for her to be treated and so forth. A lot of times we do carry salt on our ambulances to help us, too, and we’ll even use the family’s. If it’s an elderly and she can’t get out, we’ll use their shovels and scrape, but it’s time consuming,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell said people should remove anything blocking doors and walkways both inside and outside of the home. He said the more time it takes for them to get to a patient, means more time lost saving their life.